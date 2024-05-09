Previous
Grape and Gray by berelaxed
Our catbirds love grape jelly and raisins. The orioles love the jelly, oranges and our older male(more vivid color than the juvenile) has been seen sipping sugar water from one of the hummingbird feeders. I put out an oriole feeder for him, but he'd rather contort himself and sip from the hummingbird feeder.

Our melodious house wren couple, Jenny and the Mr. arrived this morning and are currently house hunting. I love the singing from the Mr.


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler. last night was foggy with thunder.

All hands loving the spring birds.
amyK ace
Awesome capture!
May 10th, 2024  
