Raven, Deep in Thought

Raven is deep in thought, calling on the Finder of Lost Cats for our friend's lost cat, Alfie. Let's hope it works, the loss is heartbreaking and his cat sister, Judy misses him so much. She's very upset about the move and really needs her brother.



No new developments to report, Our friend has set up a Ring camera and has the Hav-a-Heart humane trap baited in the daytime. It's too risky at night, skunks are often captured...



For the Record,

This day came in cooler and a bit less humid. We tackled the tropical forest that was the traffic island after a month of rain, heat and humidity. After that we cut back the jungle in front of the piazza, unbelievable. We're both quite worn out.



All hands hoping Alfie is found.