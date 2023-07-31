Previous
Paws Crossed by berelaxed
Photo 3075

Paws Crossed

No sightings of Alfie, but we still have hope. My cat trapper friend is helping to keep us positive, she has lots of experience with elusive cats. The Ring camera is watching, and his sister Judy is calling to him from the open windows.

For the Record,
This day came in cooler, making it easier for the busy errand day I had. Our lovely cats are the pickiest eaters we have ever dealt with. Dumpster divers and puddle drinkers who are now dinner divas. The food they like has temporary supply problems, so they turn their noses up. I've never fed my cats dry food, but they love the pricey stuff I bought as a last resort. Cats, but how we love them.

All hands hoping Judy calls Alfie home.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise