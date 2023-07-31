Paws Crossed

No sightings of Alfie, but we still have hope. My cat trapper friend is helping to keep us positive, she has lots of experience with elusive cats. The Ring camera is watching, and his sister Judy is calling to him from the open windows.



For the Record,

This day came in cooler, making it easier for the busy errand day I had. Our lovely cats are the pickiest eaters we have ever dealt with. Dumpster divers and puddle drinkers who are now dinner divas. The food they like has temporary supply problems, so they turn their noses up. I've never fed my cats dry food, but they love the pricey stuff I bought as a last resort. Cats, but how we love them.



All hands hoping Judy calls Alfie home.