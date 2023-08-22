Previous
She's back for day three by berelaxed
Photo 3097

She's back for day three

I couldn't resist the American lady Butterfly's face, just once more. She's been enjoying the Joe-Py -Weed out front for three days in a row.

I had a RSV, (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), vaccine this morning and My arm is very, very sore. I went out with my 300mm lens for this shot, but I think it's time to rest now. I'm afraid I may feel a bit under the weather tomorrow. The new Flu and Covid vaccines are next, before Halloween.

For the Record,
This day came in with low humidity, a perfect late summer day.

All hands enjoying the weather, the cats have basked on the piazza all day.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I need to look into these too. BUt a beautiful photo
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise