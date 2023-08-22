She's back for day three

I couldn't resist the American lady Butterfly's face, just once more. She's been enjoying the Joe-Py -Weed out front for three days in a row.



I had a RSV, (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), vaccine this morning and My arm is very, very sore. I went out with my 300mm lens for this shot, but I think it's time to rest now. I'm afraid I may feel a bit under the weather tomorrow. The new Flu and Covid vaccines are next, before Halloween.



For the Record,

This day came in with low humidity, a perfect late summer day.



All hands enjoying the weather, the cats have basked on the piazza all day.