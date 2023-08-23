Previous
Still chasing butterflies by berelaxed
This lovely Monarch, Danaus Plexippus, was enjoying the Joe-Pye-Weed this morning in the brilliant sun out front.

Just tired with a sore arm from the RSV vaccine, minor symptoms compared to having the virus.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and lovely. The cats have basked on the front piazza all day.

All hands loving summer day s with low humidity.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
August 23rd, 2023  
