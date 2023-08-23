Sign up
Photo 3098
Photo 3098
Still chasing butterflies
This lovely Monarch, Danaus Plexippus, was enjoying the Joe-Pye-Weed this morning in the brilliant sun out front.
Just tired with a sore arm from the RSV vaccine, minor symptoms compared to having the virus.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and lovely. The cats have basked on the front piazza all day.
All hands loving summer day s with low humidity.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
1
2
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3098
photos
79
followers
41
following
848% complete
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monarchbutterfly
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
August 23rd, 2023
