Busy Bee

This is our first season planting this beautiful native plant, Spotted Bee Balm. It's so very different from the bee balm we already have in our garden, exotic actually. We have found it to be very popular with all sorts of pollinators. This carpenter bee has been very busy, note the full 'saddle bags'.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and lovely. T's sister C is visiting us for the weekend from New Hampshire. Their other sister R came over with her grandchildren. We had a very active and fun afternoon with them, 6 and nearly 4, the same ages as Nora and Hunter. Those two were not home to come over to join the fun, unfortunately. I'm feeling a bit tired with a slightly sore arm still from the RSV vaccine, but they kept me busy.



All hands happy to be with family.