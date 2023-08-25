Previous
Rainy Day Caller by berelaxed
Rainy Day Caller

"Knock , Knock who's there?"

A very wet, peanut seeking turkey and two friends.

This day came in with heavy rain and humid air.

All hands enjoying family company
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
