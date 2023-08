Saturday Spicebush Swallowtail Butterfly

Papilio troilus, the spicebush swallowtail or green-clouded butterfly, is a common black swallowtail butterfly found in North America. It has two subspecies, Papilio troilus troilus. This fine specimen was flittering for a short time around the garden this afternoon. I was lucky to snap a photo during the brief visit.





For the Record,

This day came in dark and stormy, but we have had brief periods of sun. It's very humid. We're headed to another of T's sister's for dinner.





All hands happy