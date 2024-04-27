Previous
Sunday Saturday Workday by berelaxed
Photo 3346

Sunday Saturday Workday

We did our spring burning of all the fallen branches and winter storm debris today. T’s sister is visiting for the weekend and pitched in along with a childhood friend of mine. She lives just down the street and had finished her burning, but pitched in. We worked from noon till 4 and cleaned up the woods behind our house.
As we were working, my brother, sister-in-law and Hunter came over. We haven’t seen them since we returned from Ireland, my brother and sister-in-law have had Covid, so we steered clear. Nora was playing soccer with her team, so we didn’t see her today. Hunter had some things with him and left with more, the little gifts we got him in Ireland.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, a perfect day for our outside jobs.

All hands tired and a bit sore. My new hip is a miracle hip.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Such a wonderful day!
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise