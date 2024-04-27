Sunday Saturday Workday

We did our spring burning of all the fallen branches and winter storm debris today. T’s sister is visiting for the weekend and pitched in along with a childhood friend of mine. She lives just down the street and had finished her burning, but pitched in. We worked from noon till 4 and cleaned up the woods behind our house.

As we were working, my brother, sister-in-law and Hunter came over. We haven’t seen them since we returned from Ireland, my brother and sister-in-law have had Covid, so we steered clear. Nora was playing soccer with her team, so we didn’t see her today. Hunter had some things with him and left with more, the little gifts we got him in Ireland.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, a perfect day for our outside jobs.



All hands tired and a bit sore. My new hip is a miracle hip.