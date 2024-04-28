Fourteen Years of Blip



Today was a celebration day for me on my other beloved photo journal.



Fourteen



five

thousand,

one hundred

and ten images

round up

to fourteen

years of gapless

blipping. nary

a backblip,

was always

the way.



to celebrate

year

fourteen

i’ve collaged

a clowder

of cats,

especially

one very fond

of wearing

hats.



as models go

these five

fab, four

were mostly

coaxed and

coerced, but

one was always

ready first



golden

raspberry

was ever a

willing

star of blip

and tv

fame with even

a cookbook to

her name



i’m so proud to

be a long time

member of

this community

of kindness

in an oft

broken world.



addictive,

constructive,

instructive and

so beloved.

as I’ve said

before

and feel

today...



I blip because

seeing ordinary as

extraordinary is

everyday.





For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, but the sun has managed to peek through.



Extra, TV Screen shot from the Today show, and Raspberry's Cookbook.



All hands a bit sore around the edges, but happy with our burning and yard work of yesterday.