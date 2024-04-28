Previous
Fourteen Years of Blip by berelaxed
Photo 3347

Fourteen Years of Blip


Today was a celebration day for me on my other beloved photo journal.

Fourteen

five
thousand,
one hundred
and ten images
round up
to fourteen
years of gapless
blipping. nary
a backblip,
was always
the way.

to celebrate
year
fourteen
i’ve collaged
a clowder
of cats,
especially
one very fond
of wearing
hats.

as models go
these five
fab, four
were mostly
coaxed and
coerced, but
one was always
ready first

golden
raspberry
was ever a
willing
star of blip
and tv
fame with even
a cookbook to
her name

i’m so proud to
be a long time
member of
this community
of kindness
in an oft
broken world.

addictive,
constructive,
instructive and
so beloved.
as I’ve said
before
and feel
today...

I blip because
seeing ordinary as
extraordinary is
everyday.


For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, but the sun has managed to peek through.

Extra, TV Screen shot from the Today show, and Raspberry's Cookbook.

All hands a bit sore around the edges, but happy with our burning and yard work of yesterday.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Dawn ace
Well done
April 29th, 2024  
