She's back!

The little American Lady Butterfly is back today too and sipping what the Joe-Pye-Weed is offering through her special straw. I love her face!



For the Record,

This day came in quite hot with sun and hazy skies. The bees and insects are so busy around and on all the flowers. It's a joy to see.



All hands thinking of all of the nation wide victims of storms, an earthquake and wildfires.