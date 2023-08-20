Sign up
Photo 3095
Photo 3095
American Lady Butterfly
She spend a good part of the late morning sipping our Joe Pye Weed blooms along with the Carpenter Bees. She is really amazing when you can see the eye, her hairy body and gorgeous wings.
For the Record
This day came in sunny and quite warm. We had a rest day from garden work.
All hands thinking of Mauri and her people.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
americanladybutterfly
