Previous
American Lady Butterfly by berelaxed
Photo 3095

American Lady Butterfly

She spend a good part of the late morning sipping our Joe Pye Weed blooms along with the Carpenter Bees. She is really amazing when you can see the eye, her hairy body and gorgeous wings.

For the Record
This day came in sunny and quite warm. We had a rest day from garden work.

All hands thinking of Mauri and her people.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise