Inspector Raven

We had a new dishwasher installed in today. Raven was quite shy while the installer was here, but curious. Fianna was not to be seen. In this photo, Inspector Raven is checking everything after the service guy left. He ran a quick cycle to check for leaks, Raven was interested in the shining water spots. I’m impressed that the interior is lighted.



Our old machine was a teenager and actually started itself while we were on vacation. That is a mystery that Greg stumbled upon when he came to water plants. It was pronounced dead due to a pump that was too old for replacement parts. I have missed a dishwasher since the kitchen is my realm, and cleaning up after cooking is so much easier than hand washing. This Bosch model is supposed to be whisper quiet which will be welcomed.



For the Record,

This day came in with cool air and clouds. Low humidity!!



All hands enjoying watching the Democratic National Convention