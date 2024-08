Petals

It's a perfect year for hydrangeas, ours are so beautiful now.





“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.”

~Frances Hodgson Burnett ,

The author of the Secret Garden, one of my favorite childhood books, read to me by my beloved grandmother, Nora.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and low humidity, a perfect day.



All hands enjoying the DNC