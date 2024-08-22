The Circle Game

And the seasons they go 'round and 'round. And the painted ponies go up and down. We're captive on the carousel of time."

~Joni Mitchell





We spent the day at Heritage Gardens today on Cape Cod with T's sister Rose and her grandkids. The flowers and gardens were gorgeous, the weather perfect and we all had a fun day. Riding on the carousel multiple times was one of the highlights in the circle game of time.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny with perfect temperatures.





All hands tired and happy, now watching the last night of the DNC.