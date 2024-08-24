A Sniff of Dusty Sunshine

Fianna was wondering where Raven had been exploring to get soo dusty!



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, we picked up our vegetable CSA allotment in Hingham.then we waited for news of my brother and sister in law's arrival home from Machiasport. They were coming home with a new cat, Penny a young stray who made herself at home at the old homestead. No owners could be found, so she traveled home to Hanover. Now comes the patience to introduce her safely to Boy and Spunky, the cats at home.



All hands hoping Penny will be accepted.