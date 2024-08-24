Previous
A Sniff of Dusty Sunshine by berelaxed
Photo 3467

A Sniff of Dusty Sunshine

Fianna was wondering where Raven had been exploring to get soo dusty!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, we picked up our vegetable CSA allotment in Hingham.then we waited for news of my brother and sister in law's arrival home from Machiasport. They were coming home with a new cat, Penny a young stray who made herself at home at the old homestead. No owners could be found, so she traveled home to Hanover. Now comes the patience to introduce her safely to Boy and Spunky, the cats at home.

All hands hoping Penny will be accepted.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautifully lit image.
August 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise