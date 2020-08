Poppies

A poppy in the garden . Late posting today not in a good place , ankle pain and in using crutches now it has aggravated my lower back pain and also shoulders ! - Exhausted and cross at the waste of a lovely day !! Expecting a phone call from the Dr tomorrow after they tried to fob me off with saying - keep doing the exercises ! Not very good at standing up for myself But today I thought enough was enough . Sorry for the outburst - but makes me feel better ! ha !!