Previous
Photo 4130
Heather
The Winter Heather bushes in the garden are now at their best , hence the frame filling shot ! Really pops when viewed on black.🌞
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5547
photos
125
followers
77
following
1131% complete
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th April 2024 6:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
winter-heather
Babs
ace
Your garden must look beautiful now spring is here.
April 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 21st, 2024
