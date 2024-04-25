Sign up
Previous
Photo 4134
Welsh Poppy ,
Yes the same photo but in its true colour , The dear little Welsh Poppy is in flower in the garden - such a cheerful sight , on still a cold day in April !!!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5551
photos
125
followers
77
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
4134
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th April 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
garden
,
welsh-poppy
Carole Sandford
ace
They are so pretty! Showers here today, but still very cold!
April 25th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture, mine are in flower too. Fav 😊
April 25th, 2024
