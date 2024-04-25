Previous
Welsh Poppy , by beryl
Welsh Poppy ,

Yes the same photo but in its true colour , The dear little Welsh Poppy is in flower in the garden - such a cheerful sight , on still a cold day in April !!!
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Carole Sandford ace
They are so pretty! Showers here today, but still very cold!
April 25th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture, mine are in flower too. Fav 😊
April 25th, 2024  
