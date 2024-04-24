Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4133
Pretty in black and white
Yes they are out in the Garden to brighten my day - but the glory of this little flower needs COLOUR !!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5551
photos
125
followers
77
following
1132% complete
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
4134
Views
5
365
DMC-FZ72
25th April 2024 11:26am
flower
,
garden
,
black-white
