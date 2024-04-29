Previous
The watercolour painting. by beryl
Photo 4138

The watercolour painting.

I couldn't let the month of April go by without a bit of faffing and thought the meadow rue would be a good subject to edit in a painterly way !
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Beautiful faffing result 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful faffing and presentation Beryl, you are a master at framing!
April 29th, 2024  
John ace
Lovely! So artistic!
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise