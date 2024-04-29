Sign up
Photo 4138
The watercolour painting.
I couldn't let the month of April go by without a bit of faffing and thought the meadow rue would be a good subject to edit in a painterly way !
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
3
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5555
photos
125
followers
78
following
1133% complete
4131
4132
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th April 2024 11:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
watercolour
,
painterly
,
faffing
,
meadow-rue
Brian
ace
Beautiful faffing result 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful faffing and presentation Beryl, you are a master at framing!
April 29th, 2024
John
ace
Lovely! So artistic!
April 29th, 2024
