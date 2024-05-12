Previous
Nelly Mosser. by beryl
Photo 4151

Nelly Mosser.

My Nelly Mosser Clematis was planted when we came to live in this house in 1981 and has flowered ever year since then , some years better than others , This year bountiful in blossom after a rather severe pruning last year !
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So old yet so beautiful
May 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of these gorgeous blossoms.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise