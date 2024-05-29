Sign up
Photo 4169
Meadow rue.
Love the combinations of colours in this h/h
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th April 2024 11:28am
green
,
lilac
,
meadow-rue
,
mayhalf-2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love the way the purple flowers are accented by that rich green background. Great shot!
May 29th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like the colours and also the difference between the fluffy open flowers and the tight buds in the background.
May 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
The purple looks wonderful against the green background.
May 29th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely h and h
May 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful half and half
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these new to me beauties.
May 29th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Very striking fav.
May 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great colour and look at all those buds!
May 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 29th, 2024
