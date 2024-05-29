Previous
Meadow rue. by beryl
Photo 4169

Meadow rue.

Love the combinations of colours in this h/h
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love the way the purple flowers are accented by that rich green background. Great shot!
May 29th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like the colours and also the difference between the fluffy open flowers and the tight buds in the background.
May 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
The purple looks wonderful against the green background.
May 29th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely h and h
May 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful half and half
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these new to me beauties.
May 29th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Very striking fav.
May 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great colour and look at all those buds!
May 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise