Spider Plant. by beryl
Spider Plant.

A bunch of baby Spider Plants , placed to root in a glass of water. Soon I will have a few more Spider plants to help purify the air in the house ! Best viewed on black .
A typical November day, so dull, misty and moody - Within the last two days I decided to make a Christmas Cake this year , ( with Gary's help ) every thing is so difficult to do with these arthritic conditions ! So it was good to have Gary chop and prepare the fruit and nuts , Grating the rind off the lemons and oranges, and be a general "goffer!" I made two smaller cakes from my usual big cake recipe! Now baked and out of the oven cooling.
Last year we had a small bought Christmas Cake - SO disappointing !! So very sweet and no difference in taste or texture of the cake ,marzipan and icing ! My own can not but be an improvement on last years cake !!
A typical November day - so dull, misty and gloomy day , - nothing to entice me to go outside !
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Michelle
Beautiful plant, these use to be my mums favourite, we had them all over the house!
November 7th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely presentation. Fav 😊
November 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful edit!
November 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… I like spider plants… I really like you framing
November 7th, 2024  
