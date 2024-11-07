Spider Plant.

A bunch of baby Spider Plants , placed to root in a glass of water. Soon I will have a few more Spider plants to help purify the air in the house ! Best viewed on black .

A typical November day, so dull, misty and moody - Within the last two days I decided to make a Christmas Cake this year , ( with Gary's help ) every thing is so difficult to do with these arthritic conditions ! So it was good to have Gary chop and prepare the fruit and nuts , Grating the rind off the lemons and oranges, and be a general "goffer!" I made two smaller cakes from my usual big cake recipe! Now baked and out of the oven cooling.

Last year we had a small bought Christmas Cake - SO disappointing !! So very sweet and no difference in taste or texture of the cake ,marzipan and icing ! My own can not but be an improvement on last years cake !!

