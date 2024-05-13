Previous
"Nelly" up close ! by beryl
Photo 4152

"Nelly" up close !

For half and half, my Nelly Moser draping diagonally across the view .
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Babs ace
It is such a beautiful flower
May 13th, 2024  
Brian ace
Exquisitie
May 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
May 13th, 2024  
