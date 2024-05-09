Sign up
Previous
Photo 4148
In the Pink !
The pink geranium overhanging the edge of the garden trough !
Perhaps not the best , but my attempt at 1/2&1/2 for today !
N.B. Best on black ,if you have the time !
9th May 2024
9th May 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5565
photos
126
followers
78
following
1136% complete
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st September 2023 10:35am
Tags
rain-drops
,
pink-geranium
,
mayhalf-2024
Brian
ace
Stunning on black. Popping pink:>)
May 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
May 9th, 2024
