Half and Half .
While doing a spot of shopping , popped in for a coffee in their café, Spotted the half and half arrangement of their furniture , and found it quite attractive and refreshing !
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
red
,
blue
,
chairs
,
café
,
mayhalf-2024
Dianne
ace
I've noticed that too. It seems gone are the days when everything matched (the furniture and the crockery). Well spotted.
May 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good find
May 18th, 2024
Wylie
ace
terrific find
May 18th, 2024
