Meadow rue - a closer look ! by beryl
Meadow rue - a closer look !

A cropped view of the Meadow rue , I love this perennial - a root from my parent's plant - Dad always was on the look out for the more unusual flowering plants , and this was one of them !
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
