Previous
Photo 4146
Oxalis
A very persistent grower !!! Will creep and grow anywhere and everywhere!! but has a beautiful white flower growing in the shade or sunshine !!
H&H with an ugly wall with its airbrick !!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
4
3
Beryl Lloyd
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5563
photos
126
followers
79
following
1135% complete
View this month »
9
4
3
365
DMC-FZ72
1st May 2024 1:23pm
white
green
oxalis
garden
wall
mayhalf-2024
air-brick
Wylie
well spotted Beryl!
May 7th, 2024
Corinne C
Delightful half and half
May 7th, 2024
Suzanne
It is a wonderful half and half
May 7th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
Gorgeous.....I used to have this....must find it again.
May 7th, 2024
