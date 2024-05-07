Previous
Oxalis by beryl
Oxalis

A very persistent grower !!! Will creep and grow anywhere and everywhere!! but has a beautiful white flower growing in the shade or sunshine !!
H&H with an ugly wall with its airbrick !!
7th May 2024

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Wylie ace
well spotted Beryl!
May 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Delightful half and half
May 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
It is a wonderful half and half
May 7th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous.....I used to have this....must find it again.
May 7th, 2024  
