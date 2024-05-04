Previous
Pyracanthas coming into flower. by beryl
Photo 4143

Pyracanthas coming into flower.

A diagonal 1/2&1/2 with the fresh green leaves and flower buds of the Pyracanthas growing against the hard brick wall .

Nice viewed on black .
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
