Previous
Photo 4142
Behind the garden gate.
1/2&1/2 looking into the back garden from the gateway , the difference between the soft textures and fresh green of the spring growth in the garden and the hard concrete and black metal gate-post.
A damp morning , in for a spot of rain I think !!
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5559
photos
125
followers
79
following
1134% complete
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st May 2024 1:25pm
Tags
green
,
grass
,
foliage
,
back-garden
,
gate-post
,
mayhalf-2024
,
hard-concrete-metal
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting, love how you framed it.
May 3rd, 2024
