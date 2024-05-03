Previous
Behind the garden gate. by beryl
Behind the garden gate.

1/2&1/2 looking into the back garden from the gateway , the difference between the soft textures and fresh green of the spring growth in the garden and the hard concrete and black metal gate-post.
A damp morning , in for a spot of rain I think !!
Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1134% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting, love how you framed it.
May 3rd, 2024  
