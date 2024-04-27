Previous
Meadow rue, ( Thalictrum ) by beryl
Meadow rue, ( Thalictrum )

Another welcome favourite coming to bloom in the garden .
Still very cold outside !
27th April 2024

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Brian ace
Love the colour
April 27th, 2024  
