Previous
Photo 4139
Periwinkle
Love this variegated periwinkle in the garden as it gives colour and brightness in the garden even without its beautiful blue flowers !
Another month passed by so quickly and still cold and windy in the UK !
Surely May can only get warmer !
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5556
photos
125
followers
78
following
1133% complete
4132
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th April 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
periwinkle
,
variegated-leaves
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely and crisp looking. It reminds me of some of the hostas out there. We too are still getting cold and also damp weather. Fingers crossed that May brightens things up a little.
April 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely, a favourite of mine
April 30th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A great plant to have with the lovely foliage and pretty flowers. We are having a lovely warm day today temp.18C I wish I could send some over.
April 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shades of green, I don't know this lovely plant.
April 30th, 2024
