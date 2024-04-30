Previous
Periwinkle by beryl
Photo 4139

Periwinkle

Love this variegated periwinkle in the garden as it gives colour and brightness in the garden even without its beautiful blue flowers !
Another month passed by so quickly and still cold and windy in the UK !
Surely May can only get warmer !
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Joanne Diochon
Lovely and crisp looking. It reminds me of some of the hostas out there. We too are still getting cold and also damp weather. Fingers crossed that May brightens things up a little.
April 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely, a favourite of mine
April 30th, 2024  
wendy frost
A great plant to have with the lovely foliage and pretty flowers. We are having a lovely warm day today temp.18C I wish I could send some over.
April 30th, 2024  
Diana
Lovely shades of green, I don't know this lovely plant.
April 30th, 2024  
