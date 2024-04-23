Previous
In bud . by beryl
In bud .

The clematis in the garden has lovely plump flower-buds - not long now till we have a show of beautiful flowers !
Beryl Lloyd

full of promise. My winter flowering clematis is already doing its thing!
April 23rd, 2024  
Good capture
April 23rd, 2024  
