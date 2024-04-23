Sign up
Previous
Photo 4132
In bud .
The clematis in the garden has lovely plump flower-buds - not long now till we have a show of beautiful flowers !
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5549
photos
125
followers
77
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd April 2024 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
garden
,
clematis
,
flower-buds
,
nelly-moser
Wylie
ace
full of promise. My winter flowering clematis is already doing its thing!
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 23rd, 2024
