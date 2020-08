My Knight in shining armour ( or so I hope !)

Not been a good week for me - the heat was too much for me , it brought out all my aches and pains , my ankle still playing up , and going for blood tests next week - possibility of thyroid playing up again ! During the thunderstorms mid week ,my landline phone became faulty ! AAARG ! But today is looking better ,weather not so hot hence aches and pains not so severe , AND the engineer came out to fix my phone - not a good shot as I was shooting into the daylight !