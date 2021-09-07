Previous
Alfie's Sunflower by beryl
Alfie's Sunflower

Such a beauty and SO big .The other two plants have not come into flower yet ! ( nice to view on black )
Rather a misty morning but the mist has already been burnt out by the glorious sun !
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8
Dianne
Such a nice way to remember your wee friend.
September 7th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Very nice
September 7th, 2021  
