Photo 3172
Alfie's Sunflower
Such a beauty and SO big .The other two plants have not come into flower yet ! ( nice to view on black )
Rather a misty morning but the mist has already been burnt out by the glorious sun !
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
garden
sunflower
alfie
Dianne
Such a nice way to remember your wee friend.
September 7th, 2021
Gosia
Very nice
September 7th, 2021
