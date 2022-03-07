Previous
Next
A pot full of joy. by beryl
Photo 3352

A pot full of joy.

The violas in the urn on the front door step are flowering their heart out ,and such a joy .
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely title to a lovely picture. A nice welcome to visitors.
March 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise