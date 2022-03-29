Previous
Peiris by beryl
Photo 3374

Peiris

Such a joy in the garden at the moment with abundance of bell like flowers and the red new leaves !
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
924% complete

