In the garden , half and half . by beryl
Photo 3419

In the garden , half and half .

The trellis fencing separating two parts of the garden with the forsythia bush now in full foliage after the flowers are over . A breezy morning with the possibility of a shower or two !!
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
936% complete

