Is she coming with our breakfast !! by beryl
Is she coming with our breakfast !!

All the heavy mob were there waiting for breakfast !! and I was in the Kitchen with my camera , as it was raining this morning !
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot and title! Did you give them breakfast Beryl 😊
May 15th, 2022  
