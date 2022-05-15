Sign up
Photo 3421
Is she coming with our breakfast !!
All the heavy mob were there waiting for breakfast !! and I was in the Kitchen with my camera , as it was raining this morning !
15th May 2022
15th May 22
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4747
photos
134
followers
88
following
937% complete
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
15th May 2022 6:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
jackdaw
,
wood-pigeons
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and title! Did you give them breakfast Beryl 😊
May 15th, 2022
