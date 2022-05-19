Previous
Orange poppy by beryl
Orange poppy

-- making a grand statement amongst the blues of the smaller flowers !
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous colours, everything looks so lush!
May 19th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Nice standout!
May 19th, 2022  
