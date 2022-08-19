Previous
The water-carrier by beryl
Photo 3517

The water-carrier

One of a pair of statues I have in the garden - this one (I think ) is the water carrier ! - An useful image to be transferred to abstract
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
August 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
She's beautiful, what a lovely shot of her. If I had a different kind of garden, I would have many of these statues.
August 19th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
beautifully captured, love the crop
August 19th, 2022  
