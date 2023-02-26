Previous
Down the lane! by beryl
Photo 3708

Down the lane!

26.Landscape.
Taken last Autumn and edited to b/w for this project!
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice capture
February 26th, 2023  
