My mermaid by beryl
Photo 3727

My mermaid

17-Rainbow -blue
This is a silk painting I painted some years ago , and now is hanging on the wall above my bed in the bedroom! I am very fond of this painting !
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd

