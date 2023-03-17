Sign up
Photo 3727
My mermaid
17-Rainbow -blue
This is a silk painting I painted some years ago , and now is hanging on the wall above my bed in the bedroom! I am very fond of this painting !
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
blue
,
silk-painting
,
rainbow2023
,
my-mermaid
