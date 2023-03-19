Previous
Primulas by beryl
Photo 3729

Primulas

19 - rainbow - pink .
A little watercolour I painted some years ago!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd

Renee Salamon
Very pretty - you have great talent
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely Beryl you are very talented
March 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 19th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
That's a lovely work of art worth framing. You are very talented in painting.
March 19th, 2023  
