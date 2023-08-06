Previous
Harbour .. Porthmadog by beryl
Photo 3869

Harbour .. Porthmadog

A relaxing day @Porthmadog ..been dry all day in spite of hovering clouds. A lot of holiday makers crab fishing from the harbour wall.So pleased when I saw them put back in the water. !!
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful no rain and beautiful outing
August 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
August 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene. Not so sure I would put the crabs back though ;-)
August 6th, 2023  
