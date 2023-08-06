Sign up
Previous
Photo 3869
Harbour .. Porthmadog
A relaxing day
@Porthmadog
..been dry all day in spite of hovering clouds. A lot of holiday makers crab fishing from the harbour wall.So pleased when I saw them put back in the water. !!
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
5280
photos
126
followers
82
following
1060% complete
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
6th August 2023 3:10pm
Tags
porthmadog
,
.harbour.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful no rain and beautiful outing
August 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
August 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene. Not so sure I would put the crabs back though ;-)
August 6th, 2023
