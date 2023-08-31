Sign up
Previous
Photo 3894
A bird' eye-view.
Abstract-Another take on the same origin as yesterday's - cooler colours and a much calmer day!!
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5308
photos
123
followers
79
following
1066% complete
View this month »
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
Latest from all albums
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
1164
3894
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th August 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
bird's-head
Wylie
ace
I'm imagining birds and a pond?...
August 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@pusspup
Ooh yes , - calm prevails!!!!
August 31st, 2023
