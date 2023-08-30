Previous
Not always green!! by beryl
Not always green!!

I was urged to have a go at an abstract after a rather frustrating morning! - Found my bookings for the tree surgeon and Green Lawn ( lawn treatment) were on the same day . Tried to re schedule Green thumb ! only getting through to the answer system! ( Eventually got through ) Failed to get my usual spot for home grocery delivery for this morning -so had to book an early morning delivery , ( hence had to get up earlier !!!) Having made changes to my day I was meeting friends for lunch, - messaged her , only to find she was away on holiday and had not bothered to inform me! Rather peeved and full of anger - hence no peaceful green trees , not quite blood red , but a lot of turmoil and anger.
Sorry - had to get that off my chest - shall cool down now!!!! So good to calm down , having getting rid of all the fury in my image!
