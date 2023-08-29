Previous
On the banks of the River Glaslyn, by beryl
Photo 3892

On the banks of the River Glaslyn,

--- at Beddgelert. Lovely trees along the bank of the river - giving shade and beautiful greenery along the banks .
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Diana
They are gorgeous, such lovely bark too.
August 29th, 2023  
