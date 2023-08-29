Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3892
On the banks of the River Glaslyn,
--- at Beddgelert. Lovely trees along the bank of the river - giving shade and beautiful greenery along the banks .
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5305
photos
123
followers
79
following
1066% complete
View this month »
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th August 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
glaslyn
,
beddgelert
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, such lovely bark too.
August 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close