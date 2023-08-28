Sign up
Previous
Photo 3891
At the harbour
.... in Caernarfon.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
7th August 2023 2:34pm
Tags
caernarfon-harbour
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely shot of the boats
August 28th, 2023
